Juventus, Alex Sandro: 'Playing football in Brazil for many children is so important'
23 December at 17:40Juventus full-back Alex Sandro spoke a little about his history on the new JTV episode ‘Players on the road’ via Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
“I have the same energy as my daughter, I never stopped, my parents always chased me. I always wanted to hang around and play football. I was a good kid. Playing football in Brazil for so many children is a salvation. That's how we learn as kids.”
The 28-year-old Brazilian then touched on his role at the Bianconeri.
“I started as a striker, then trequartista, mezzala and then full-back. I also played a lot of games at Santos as a mezzala, I felt good. The first game at Atletico Paranaense I played as a trequartista, wearing the number 10 jersey. A coach there told me that if I played full-back I would have made it all the way to the Brazilian national team.”
Finally, Alex Sandro touched on his relationship with new Juventus teammate Danilo, who arrived from Manchester City last summer.
“Always me and Danilo, our wife and kids are friends, too. Finding Danilo was wonderful for everyone, even the family. We started together at Santos, then also at Porto, the national team and Juventus. Our stories are intertwined, it's nice this way...”
Alex Sandro has made 18 appearances for the Bianconeri so far this season across all competitions, providing four assists in that time.
