Juventus, Alex Sandro reveals why Atletico match will be tough

Juventus defender Alex Sandro has spoken to Sky Sport ahead of Juve's UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid in Madrid on Wednesday evening."The Champions League matches are different from those of the championship; we are approaching the final phase.""Atletico the worst? If we met someone else, we would have said the same: Atletico knows how to play at these levels, they can have solutions that are difficult to fight, and then they often play international matches, often even coming back from behind. It will be a good match."They have many great players, a team with great game, both offensively and defensively We can not concentrate only on the attackers: they are strong in all departments. Atletico will do it: a great match for those who will be on the pitch and for those who will watch it."

