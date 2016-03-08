Juventus, Alex Sandro to join squad in Florence only a day after returning
10 September at 23:30Juventus defender Alex Sandro is set to join the Bianconeri in Florence on Saturday, despite only returning from the Brazilian national team 24 hours earlier, according to Goal.com via Calciomercato.com.
The 28-year-old left-back is forced to join the Bianconeri as the club struggle for depth in the full-back position, with Italian defender Mattia De Sciglio out injured.
Last season Alex Sandro also had little competition for his starting spot, with Italian defender Leonardo Spinazzola spending the majority of last season injured.
Apollo Heyes
