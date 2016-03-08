Juventus: All you need to know about Lyon ahead of the UCL face-off

A particularly fortunate draw for Juventus ahead of the Champions League Round of 16: there will be a two-legged challenge against Rudi Garcia's Lyon, the most affordable opponent but also the one that the Bianconeri were less likely to draw.The two sides have faced each other in European competition on two occasions. First in the 2013/14 season, Europa League quarter-finals: 0-1 in France thanks to a goal by Bonucci and 2-1 in Turin as Pirlo bagged one, and Umtiti scored an own-goal.The other occasion was during the 2016/17 season, that time in the Champions League group stage: 0-1 once again in France thanks to a fantastic goal by Cuadrado and a penalty save by Buffon. 1-1 in Turin with goals from Higuain and Tolisso.The former Roma manager Rudi Garcia usually plays with a 4-2-3-1, which from now on will have to do without the injured Memphis Depay - Lopes; Rafael, Andersen, Denayer, Tete; Tousart, Mendes; Traoré, Aouar, Terrier (Depay); Dembelé.Their best player, Memphis Depay, won't be there as he's struggling with a serious injury. Therefore, the spotlight shifts to Moussa Dembelé, who has been targeted by Juve in the past.The 21-year-old playmaker, Houssem Aouar, will also be important for the French side. The midfield is in the hands of Lucas Tousart, while in defence an old acquaintance of Italian football Joachim Andersen will be seen.Lyon took advantage of a good but balanced group to get through to the Round of 16. Four points in the first round: two wins, two draws and two losses were enough to see them through as the second-placed team in the group.RB Leipzig also made it through from the group, while Benfica and Zenit were knocked out.