Juventus, Allegri comments on Simeone gesture; 'We have to do better in Turin'
20 February at 23:45Juventus lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid tonight as Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez scored goals to sink Massimiliano Allegri's side in the Spanish capital. The goals from the two centre-backs separated the teams in what was a hard fought match, marred by controversy.
Speaking to Rai Sport after the game, Allegri said the following, including commenting, or moreso refusing to comment, on Diego Simeone's lewd gesture to celebrate Atletico's first goal.
"After a good first half we adapted to them, they played less well in the second half, we conceded two goals on dead-ball situations, where they decide the matches, we have to do a lot better on the return.
"Atletico? They played well and the referee has directed the game well. We need to play better in Turin, thinking first of the championship.
"The goals? It can happen, they are very good at these situations.
"Simeone's gesture? It does not bother me, here it is always like that, you had to keep fighting."
