Juventus: Allegri drops Guardiola hint?
24 May at 11:00During an inauguration of Geronimo, a restaurant in Via Garibaldi in Dairago, Max Allegri seemed to suggest that Pep Guardiola may be taking over the reign at Juventus after all.
In an exclusive by the local paper Sport Legnano, while chatting with former Inter great and World Cup winner Beppe Bergomi, a fan asked Allegri who will be the next manager of Juventus and Max is reported to have said "A manager of Manchester is coming." Allegri did not specify the name though...
Then, the departing Juve boss had a quick drink, left and a few minutes later Beppe Marotta, his former CEO at Juve, now off-course at Inter, arrived, but the two did not cross paths. Interestingly, there was also two well know football journalist at the event, Caressa & Pardo, and neither of them had the opportunity to ask Allegri anything. Bergomi was asked about his book and he said "The book sold out. It's going great and now it's in reprint, we are very satisfied."
