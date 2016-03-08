Juventus, Allegri: 'Last night I met with Agnelli; Ronaldo OK but will rest'
07 March at 14:45Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has spoken at his press conference ahead of Juve's Friday night clash with Udinese in Serie A. In his conference, Allegri covered several topics: including his potential renewal with the club, as well as whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo is OK to play.
"To win the Scudetto we have to secure more victories, regardless of the sixteen points of advantage, we must get at least 90 overall. Dybala is much better after the Madrid match in which he took a blow, Mandzukic is much better, Ronaldo is fine, Bonucci and Chiellini are doing well but will not play, Douglas Costa is improving, there are the disqualified, but we think to make a good performance, then we think about the game on Tuesday.
"Agnelli? We met yesterday at dinner, head to head, all the things that were written of resignation or quarrels, it seemed to be on separate jokes, otherwise we would be crazy, two smart people like me and the president, who have been working for five years building important things, it is possible that with 16 points of advantage, winning the Super Cup, the Champions League knockouts, we get to the resignation? We would be crazy! We talked yesterday at dinner, we decided that renewal of the contract we will talk about it after the season.
"From now I hope I can not write anything but Juventus are having a good season, Juventus has had such a growth that every season it can take its chances in the Champions League. I hear that if we leave the Champions League it would be a bankrupt season but what about the others who do? The Scudetto and Supercoppa must be celebrated, every victory is fruit of work and sacrifice. This is what came of the dinner and my thoughts on everything.
"Ronaldo? Tomorrow he is available. It is not that in Napoli he was nervous, it is that we have not played a good second half. On the one hand we did not play well, on the other side the team understood the difficulties and they defended, if there had not been misunderstanding between Chiellini and Szczesny we would not have suffered even that goal. He does not play, perhaps off the bench.
"Mandzukic and Dybala have trained separately, tomorrow they could be available. Barzagli as fresh as a rose, there's the chance to see it again. The old horses, when they have to return, do not need the return races, they run, and they run well. Kean has a 99% chance to play."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments