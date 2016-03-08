Juventus, Allegri: 'Napoli will be a good test ahead of Atletico clash'

24 February at 18:20
Max Allegri spoke to Sky Italia after his side's 1-0 win against Bologna away from home, in a game where Juventus didn't play as well as they can. 
 
"It's normal, after Wednesday's game, that there was some slag, but the boys managed to get back into the game. We took home the win, and this is important because we're heading into the game with Napoli with at least a 13-point advantage. 
 
"Pjanic? He's been coughing all week with a cold. Before I brought him on today I asked if he could breathe. Bonucci has had an ankle problem and needs to get back to his best. Chiellini has returned after the problem in his calf. 
 
"Concerns ahead of Napoli-Juve? No, it will be a great game between the first and second team in the standings. Of course, it's an important test for us ahead of Atletico," he concluded.

