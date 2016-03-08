Juventus, Allegri reveals injury situation ahead of Ajax clash and praises Dybala
13 April at 17:35Juventus lost against Spal today and thus postponed their celebrations of the Serie A title for an uncertain period of time. Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Sky Sport after the match and reflected on 1-2 loss at the Stadio Paolo Mazza.
"Scudetto postponed? The boys did well and we played many young players with authority. We conceded two goals, we conceded two goals that were reviewable and missed some chances in the first half," he said.
"Gozzi did very well, even when Barzagli came out he played in an open field, just as Kastanos, who, however, struggled as a mezzala because he doesn't have the pace. Nicolussi and Mavididi came in well. Cuadrado came back well and Dybala did well, he ran and moved a lot, these are positive signs.
"Does Dybala have to play more to get into a rhythm? He is a player who is in better condition when he plays. Today he had fun, he wasn't going through a nice psychological moment. It is not easy to take over a few minutes and today he gave me a good answer. He knows very well that he needs to fight for his position. Everybody will need it on Tuesday and therefore it is also good for this.
"Why did I take Kean off? He is young, he played a lot and his legs hardened. Hierarchies? As a central forward he is the vice-Mandzukic, although he is different because he attacks the goal more. Having him in condition is important.
"The injured players? Matuidi will be back for Ajax. Douglas Costa? We will see. Chiellini will be evaluated tomorrow morning. Emre Can told me he is much better," Allegri concluded.
Go to comments