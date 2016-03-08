Juventus, Allegri reveals tactical key in Champions League win against Man United

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Sky Sport after Juventus' 1-0 against Manchester United: "We played a good game and I think we deserved to win. We made some mistakes in the second half and we allowed them to have some goal chances."



"We defended very well. Our defenders were great tonight. Alex Sandro played a serious game defensively and technically. In the second half, we should have had a better ball possession. We arrived many times close to their area but we always missed the final pass, we have to improve under this point of view."



"We can play without Mandzukic but then wingers and midfielders must fill the area. We did in the first half and we played on Matic's sides. We didn't give any point of reference."



"We are improving but we can do more, sometimes we need to understand that we can wait for the opponent to attack. We can wait and counter-attack."

