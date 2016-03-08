Juventus, Allegri reveals the reason for snubbing Dybala
25 August at 21:15Juventus emerged 2-0 victors over Lazio today, with goals from Miralem Pjanic and Mario Mandzukic separating the sides. Speaking to the microphones of Sky Sport after the game, Juve head coach Massimiliano Allegri commented on several things; including the reason for not including Dybala.
THE GAME - "More satisfied than the match in Verona? It was a different match, at the beginning we were in a hurry. enthusiasm of the stadium for the debut of Cristiano, and so we did, but the team later did a good game, giving little and starting better. It was a major challenge, the first direct clash, and I'm happy with the physical condition.”
DYBALA SNUBBED - "Paulo is the man who connects us well between the lines, he does so in an extraordinary way, when we find a better condition, we can also play with five offensive players, more than eleven I can not play."
GOALLESS RONALDO - "Cristiano has been with us for 15 days, he proved to be a clever guy, he understood that the Italian championship is completely different from the Spanish and he understands Juve's DNA. Then everyone is waiting for his goal, but they are moments."
MISTAKES - "We move from the frenzy to moments in which we fall asleep, but we must also take advantage of the moments where the opponent is more tired, then we have to improve in the dribble and speed, even if it is not easy with Lazio."
