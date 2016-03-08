Juventus: Allegri sports new 'Pep Guardiola style' look

25 May at 14:30
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has sported a new look and he looks very similar to Pep Guardiola.

It seems like a co-incidence that Guardiola is being linked with a move to Juve, but Allegri's hairstyle can be an attempt to make sure that the absence of the Spaniard and his famous style is not missed.

 
In today's press conference, Allegri was seen with a different style and it was a surprise to many.

