Juventus: Allegri storms off television interview
10 May at 10:20During an interview with Rai Sport in the aftermath of his side’s 4-0 victory over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri once again lost patience with the broadcaster’s studio panel before eventually storming off, muttering about the standard of questions. Here is what he had to say:
“We are talking about a group that has written a piece of Juventus history. I compliment these lads, as it’ll be seven Scudetto titles and all the other trophies. In football you can also lose, because there are other teams fighting too. The issue is to create new motivation. Aside from the results, there are many elements that decide a season.
“It’s not that Juve have to win, but I’m now unfortunately used to the idea that people take our victories for granted. Nothing is to be taken for granted, as football is so unpredictable that reducing everything to tactics seems unfair.
“Higuaín? Naturally, he didn’t take it well. I made a choice and wanted a more physical centre-forward. It’s better to have Gonzalo ready to come off the bench than Mario. He was all ready to come on, then the game went well for us and he had the last 15 minutes.
“You have to look at the positives. At times, we get stuck in these conversations, but football is very simple. You have to deal with the various moments of the season. You always talk about tactics, but you should make it clear to young coaches that football is also practice and not just theory. I grew up with Giovanni Galeone as my coach. There are those who explain football and those who talk about football.
“A team that wins seven titles in a row has no issues. Football is like Monopoly, you don’t know what card you’re going to draw. I have a completely different view of football to you.
Pundit Mario Sconcerti then accused the coach of being “tired,” and that proved to be the final straw: “Unlike you, I am clear-headed. I have plenty of patience and I’ll wait for you at the finish line.”
