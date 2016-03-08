Juventus already carry negotiations for Manchester United target
14 June at 15:32Mateo Alemany and Pablo Longoria, respectively CEO and sports director of Valencia have concluded their negotiations with Juventus for Joao Cancelo and they will now return home, to Spain.
From their trip to Italy, Mateo Alemany and Pablo Longoria believe they had an important discussion with the Serie A league winners about their player Joao Cancelo, who was on loan at Inter Milan last season.
Inter Milan wanted to sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent transfer, but the financial situation at the San Siro saw them pass the option of signing Joa Cancelo. Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers from the English Premier League wanted to sign him in the summer transfer window.
Juventus will now pay 40 million euros to Valencia in signing Joao Cancelo from the information gathered by Calciomercato.com. Out of that, the fixed fee will exceed 30 million euros. It is a blow for the Enlish Premier League clubs, Manchester United and Wolves.
