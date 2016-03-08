Juventus already made the first step for Chiesa

Juventus are ready to repeat the Federico Bernardeschi operation this time for Federico Chiesa.



The transfer of Marko Pjaca from Juventus to Fiorentina was possibly used to take a first step towards signing the rising Italian star, Chiesa.



Following years of bad blood between the Old Lady, Fiorentina and Della Valle family, the deals conducted in the past few years' show a new covenant between the two sides as all hate is slowly becoming pure memories.

Next summer, Juventus are ready to get serious for Fiorentina front man. Chiesa is possibly the prime target for the Bianconeri.



However Juve are not the only club after the youngster as Inter Milan and AC Milan are both thought to be after the player.



Chiesa is the son of former Italy international Enrico Chiesa, and he's expected to even shine more than his old man, as the 20-year-old is already a savior for the national team as he proved in the tie with Poland.

