Juventus also 'disappear' from Football Manager: will be called 'Zebre'
13 November at 20:30The exclusive partnership between Juventus and Konami for eFootball PES 2020 won't just affect FIFA, but also Football Manager. As reported by Calcio e Finanza earlier today, the name of the club won't be used in the popular game.
As was the case for FIFA, in fact, the exclusivity between Juventus and Konami forced the producers of Football Manager to change the name, logo and even the uniforms of the Bianconeri. In the 2020 edition of FM, Juve will 'disappear', per the report.
Instead, they will be called 'Zebre', obviously referring to the nickname of the Turin side. On FIFA, as most know by now, they are called 'Piemonte Calcio'. The stadium will also be named differently, given that Konami also obtained the exclusivity for the Allianz Stadium.
Then again, just like FIFA, Football Manager won't have any issues with the players who will keep their real names and faces. The 2020 edition of FM will officially be released next week.
