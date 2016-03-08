Juventus, Aluko: 'Allianz Stadium as exciting as Wembley with Chelsea'
29 March at 20:45Eniola Aluko, Juventus Women's striker, spoke to the microphones of BBC about the growth of women's football, confirmed by the record turnout for Atletico Madrid- Barcelona and the sold-out Allianz Stadium for the match against Fiorentina.
"The last two weeks are the microcosm of what the future will be. It's time for clubs to take a step forward through marketing and social media and do it without fear. When women's football is marketed in a correct way, people go out and look at it exactly as they would do for men's football," she said.
"Juve-Fiorentina? At the Stadium, it was all exactly like in the men's matches. I hope that next season, maybe in the Champions League or in another league match, we could do it again. It was incredible to see the stadium full, there were tears and emotions.
"Many of those girls, especially the Italian ones, grew up without ever thinking that something like this could ever happen. I was lucky enough to play at Wembley four times with the national team and Chelsea but I got excited too," Aluko concluded.
Go to comments