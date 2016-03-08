Juventus amongst clubs interested in exciting Pescara striker
03 December at 16:00Juventus are amongst the clubs interested in Pescara striker Gennaro Borrelli, according to a report from Italian media outlet PescaraSport24.it via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Fiorentina, Parma, the Bianconeri and unnamed German clubs are all interested in the exciting 19-year-old Italian forward, who is impressing with the Serie B side so far this season. The Florence based club are hoping to sign the teenager in the upcoming January transfer window and then sending him back on loan to Pescara until the end of the season.
The Bianconeri are always looking for young talents, the report continues, and they believe that Borrelli is incredibly high potential. So far this season Borrelli has scored three goals across all competitions for the club, including with their Primavera squad. His performances have earnt him 11 appearances with the first team, where he has scored one league goal for the club. Last season Borrelli scored 18 goals with the Primavera squad.
Apollo Heyes
