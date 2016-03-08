Last season, La Joya began the 2017-2018 campaign like a cannonball, scoring five times in his first three games. So far, in 100 minutes this time round, he has yet to score, and looks to be struggling with Cristiano Ronaldo up there with him.

The issue seems to be tactical: La Joya was particularly effective last season in a 4-2-3-1 system, especially in Europe. Though he dipped midway through the season, he was able to be decisive in that role behind the striker.

Now, he’s struggling in the 4-3-3 Max Allegri recently pulled out of the cupboard: best as a fake nine, the Argentine has too much competition from Mario Mandzukic and Ronaldo. On the right, on the other hand, he’s too far from goal to be a real danger.

The trouble is that Coach Allegri won’t stick to one formation: known for adapting to his opponents and tailoring plans to them, the Tuscan gaffer will switch often. In order to remain a star, Paulo Dybala has to prove that he can play in different systems… and in different roles.

Andrea Distaso, adapted by @EdoDalmonte

It's time to sink or swim.