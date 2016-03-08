Juventus and AC Milan target could seek China move
10 November at 13:30AC Milan and Juventus target Aaron Ramsey has reportedly received mutliple offers from clubs in China.
Ramsey's contract at Arsenal runs out at the end of the season and he will not renew his deal at the Emirates, with the club not offering him a new deal. Juventus and AC Milan have drawn heavy links with a move for the Welshman, who is likely to stay at Arsenal in January.
Goal.com state that Chinese clubs have made offers to sign the Welsh midfielder and are highly interested in signing him.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments