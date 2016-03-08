Juventus and AC Milan target could seek China move

10 November at 13:30
AC Milan and Juventus target Aaron Ramsey has reportedly received mutliple offers from clubs in China.

Ramsey's contract at Arsenal runs out at the end of the season and he will not renew his deal at the Emirates, with the club not offering him a new deal. Juventus and AC Milan have drawn heavy links with a move for the Welshman, who is likely to stay at Arsenal in January.

Goal.com state that Chinese clubs have made offers to sign the Welsh midfielder and are highly interested in signing him.

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.