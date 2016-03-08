Juventus and Barcelona target responds to transfer rumours

04 February at 15:15
Matthijs De Ligt is considered to be one of the best young central defenders in the world. The Dutchman, currently contracted to Dutch side Ajax, has been a long-target of some of the top clubs in Europe; with Barcelona snapping up De Ligt's compatriot and friend Frenkie de Jong in the winter transfer market.

Speaking to Sport after the match, De Ligt was asked about the rumours of his move to Juventus or Barcelona, with the defender responding: "​Throughout the year I heard rumors about this topic, and even though I had to deny it every time, these voices would not stop,  I just try to concentrate on the matches with Ajax."

For now, De Ligt will remain at Ajax, where he has half a season to help the club succeed domestically and raise his value, before the summer arrives and the young Dutch central defender picks his next destination.

