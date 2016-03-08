Juventus and Barcelona to compete for these four International stars
10 October at 22:15Juventus and Barcelona will be very busy in the summer transfer window and according to Tuttosport, the two European giants will be battling out for three International stars.
The Turin-based paper claims both Juve and Barça are interested in Matthijs de Light, Frankie de Jong, Adrien Rabiot and Paul Pogba.
De Ligt and de Jong are both contracted with Ajax, while the talented France duo reportedly wants to leave PSG and Man Utd respectively.
The contract of Rabiot expires at the end of the season and Liverpool are also being linked with welcoming his services. Pogba, on the other hand, has a long-term contract with Manchester United but several reports in Europe claim the Frenchman will leave the Old Trafford due to his poor relationship with José Mourinho.
According to the player’s agent Mino Raiola, however, the Red Devils are not willing to sell the former Juventus star at any price.
