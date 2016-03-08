Juventus and Barcelona want to sign Man Utd star for free?

The contract of Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata expires at the end of the season and according to Goal.com, Barcelona are interested in welcoming the player's services. Mata, 30, has five goals and two assists in 22 appearances with the Red Devils so far this season but at the moment no agreement for a new contract with Manchester United is in place.



According to the report, Barcelona are in pole position to sign the Spain International although Juventus are also monitoring the situation of the former Chelsea star who could leave the Old Trafford after four years and a half at the club.