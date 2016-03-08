...
Juventus and Chelsea fans react to Sarri's move - watch

16 June at 17:45
Earlier today, Juventus and Chelsea announced that they had reached an agreement over Maurizio Sarri, who now has left London to replace Max Allegri in Turin.
 
For many Juve fans, Sarri wasn't exactly the first choice, as a majority of them dreamed of getting Man City's Pep Guardiola. As for the Chelsea fans, most were in favour of terminating the Italian's contract, meaning the two fanbases have more or less opposite reactions to the move. (In fairness, Chelsea fans are showing their gratefulness). 
 
Take a look at our gallery to see some of the reactions of the fans.

