Juventus and Chelsea target can only leave Manchester United if Perisic joins
27 July at 21:15According to what has been reported by British media outlet The Sun, Manchester United and Jose Mourinho are only willing to let winger Anthony Martial leave if the board bring Ivan Perisic in, a player who Mourinho has been a fan of for some time now.
Perisic currently plays for Inter Milan and was a key part of Croatia’s run to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where they were eventually defeated 4-2 by France.
Reportedly, Anthony Martial wants to leave the club after somewhat of a falling out with the Portuguese manager; with Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Juventus on his trail. With a contract expiring next summer, Manchester United may rather sell him now, than risk losing him for nothing next year.
Manchester United want around €70 million for Martial, whilst Perisic will likely cost a similar fee.
