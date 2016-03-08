Juventus and Chelsea target confirms Inter Milan stay
09 July at 15:15Inter Milan striker has confirmed that he will stay at the nerazzurri in an Instagram post that he put up today.
Icardi has become one of the best strikers in the world and has performances for Inter have attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Juventus and Real Madrid. He was the Serie A's highest goalscorer last season, tied at the top of the charts with Ciro Immobile, scoring 29 times.
Icardi posted a message on Instagram recently and confirmed his stay at Inter Milan for the upcoming season.
He posted a photo of himself holding the nerazzurri jersey when he signed from Sampdoria in 2013. The caption read : "9.07.2013 - 9.07.2018
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments