Juventus and Chelsea target Tonali: 'I am an AC Milan fan'
23 January at 11:50Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali is one of the biggest upcoming talents of Italian football and has been targeted by some of the top clubs in world football, including Chelsea, Manchester City, Juventus, Roma or Inter. However, the youngster seems to have a clear idea about his future and he spoke about it to Milannews.it.
"I live the moment well, with serenity. I have Brescia in my mind and the goal is to finish the league well, and we started very well. I am managing the moment well and at the end of the year, we will see," he said.
"I was an AC Milan fans as a child, as I have always said but I was not thinking about the future. I am inspired by Gattuso, for his wickedness. He always gave everything. I would like to do the same myself. I would like to be coached by him.
"Pirlo comparisons? I feel good playing in any midfield position. I mostly play as the playmaker but I have no problem playing as a trequartista or on the sides of the midfielder. I have no difficulty, even though there is more to be done in these positions. My dream? Going to the Serie A with Brescia," Tonali concluded.
Go to comments