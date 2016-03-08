Juventus and Inter do battle for Lyon star Ndombelé

Juventus and Inter look set continue their rivalry off the field.



Dybala for Icardi, Chiesa and Ndombelé are all aims for in the summer 2019 transfer market, the first with Beppe Marotta at the helm of Inter and it will mark the beginning of the new era of the challenge between the Nerazzurri and Juventus. A duel on several players and that will see the two eternal rivals involved with the future of the two Argentine strikers at the centre.



The market battle will also move beyond the Italian borders, because in the sights of Inter, according to Corriere dello Sport, is now is over Tanguy Ndombelé, Lyon midfielder who has also been followed by Juve for some time.



Juventus director Fabio Paratici is a great admirer and has observed him closely several times but now he will also have to guard against the competition of former ally Marotta - as well as the interest of Manchester City and United.



Lyon values the midfielder at around 60 million of euros .



