Juventus and Inter Milan set for transfer battle
06 September at 10:45According to what has been reported by the latest edition of Italian newspaper Tuttosport, both Juventus and Inter Milan are very interested in Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa. Chiesa, who is largely deemed as one of the Viola’s best young players, has been a target of both Inter Milan and Juventus for some time; as well as attracting interest from the likes of Napoli and Chelsea.
Inter Milan have, as per reports earlier this week, made Chiesa their number one target for next summer, as they look to try and build the perfect team, whilst Juventus are hoping to use their good relations with Fiorentina to try and gain an edge in a potential transfer battle.
With Fiorentina’s loan of Juve forward Marko Pjaca and the deal that saw Federico Bernardeschi swap purple for black and white, Juve and Fiorentina are on good terms and therefore Juventus can use this to their advantage. The Old Lady are also said to be interested in Fiorentina’s Serbian centre-back/full-back Nikola Milenkovic.
