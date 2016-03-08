Juventus and Inter still hot on the trail of Fiorentina starlet Chiesa
22 September at 10:00Federico Chiesa looks as though his time with Fiorentina is nearing its end. The Italian starlet has truly made a name for himself in Viola and over the past two years, all sorts of top clubs from around Europe have been linked with his signature.
The likes of Chelsea and Napoli have been named in the past but now it appears to be a two horse race between Scudetto winners Juventus and Antonio Conte's Inter Milan.
Both clubs were linked with a move for Chiesa in the summer just gone but the forward stated his intent to at least stay with Fiorentina for another season, to help make up for the club's dismal performance in the 2018/19 season; as well as thriving under the new project after the Viola strengthened their side significantly in the summer.
However, after this season, Chiesa will return to the attention of the Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri, with both clubs eager to snap up the young Italian forward who looks to be one of the main protagonists of Italian football for years to come.
