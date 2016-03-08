Juventus and Inter target hails Mbappe as his inspiration
25 October at 18:30Federico Chiesa is a name that has dominated the headlines over the past couple of years. The Italian forward has broken onto the scene and the young Fiorentina starlet is widely considered to be one of the brightest talents in Serie A. Having given his all for the Viola, Chiesa has become a reliable first team asset for the Florence side, attracting the interest of various top clubs in the process.
Amongst others, Juventus and Inter Milan have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature and both were heavily linked with moves for the Italian in the summer market that ended at the start of September.
This being said, it looks as though this could be Chiesa's last season with Fiorentina and that there will be renewed interest from top clubs like Juve and Inter next summer. He won't come cheap for any interested party but has the potential to become a valuable, both in terms of talent and financial, figure for whoever purchases him from the Viola.
Speaking to Men's Health, Chiesa gave an interview where he discussed, amongst other things, his inspirations:
'I train speed and agility in the gym through frequency exercises. They are exercises to do with a well-defined lineup: you must perform rapid speed movements in the shortest possible time. For speed I also train on the field doing shots with the pins and changes of direction. These exercises are the basis and must never be missed because they are part of the game, me being a forward. Prevention exercises are equally important.
'Post-game recoveries? They are fundamental for a soccer player. It helps you to give your best in the next match. Always playing it is very important to recover well and quickly. After each workout, I stay in frozen water for 7 minutes.
'What is my sporting inspiration? Without a doubt, Mbappé: considering what he is doing and his young age I am inspired by him. Training is essential and has allowed me to reach these levels. I hope that I will get to even higher levels.'
