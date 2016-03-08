Juventus and Inter target Milinkovic-Savic has a market value of over €100 million
17 February at 12:30Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has a market value of over €100 million, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 24-year-old Serbian, who is contracted to the Biancocelesti until 2024, was the clear hero in the Roman club’s vital 2-1 win over Inter last night. The result sees Lazio sit one point behind Juventus in second place in the league table, two points ahead of yesterday’s opponents. One of Milinkovic-Savic’s long range efforts hit the cross bar in the game and the player scored the winning goal for the Biancocelesti.
Only a year ago the Serbian midfielder’s market value was low, the report continues, due to a disappointing season by his standards. Inter and Juventus, who had both followed him for some time, didn’t take advantage of the situation to sign him for a lower price and now regret it, considering his strong performances so far this season.
Milinkovic-Savic’s is now over €100 million, the report highlights, a figure that makes president Claudio Lotito smile widely. One of the most important players in the Lazio squad, the 24-year-old has communicated his desire to stay with the club and be a part of the team fighting for both the league title and for Champions League football.
Apollo Heyes
