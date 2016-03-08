Juventus and Inter warned as Spurs meet Sampdoria for starlet

Joachim Andersen is one of the hottest defensive prospects in Serie A. The Danish centre-back is currently with Sampdoria but has quickly become a target of the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan. However, on Wednesday, Sampdoria vice president Antonio Romei flew to London to engage in talks with the management and ownership of English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. Romei was reportedly in England primarily to discuss finances with several banks but looked to take advantage of his location to discuss the Andersen deal with Spurs.Spurs currently sit in pole position for Andersen's signature, as the North London side look to find a replacement for ageing centre-backs Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld. As per Il Secolo XIX, Spurs are primarily lining up Andersen to replace Alderweireld, who is likely to be sold in the summer for a figure of up to €60m.Sampdoria, meanwhile, are likely to part with Andersen for €25m; enough to help inspire the Genoan club's next choices. However, Inter Milan and Juventus still linger in the chase for Andersen and a move to another Italian club cannot yet be ruled out at this stage.

