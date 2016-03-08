Juventus and Man City target set for renewal talks with Roma
24 May at 22:45Nicolo Zaniolo has been one of the breakthrough stars of this season's Serie A. After completing a move from Inter Milan to Roma last summer, as a part of the deal that saw Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan join the Nerazzurri, Zaniolo made a name for himself in the Giallorossi first team and, inevitably, begun to attract the interest of some top clubs.
Juventus, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked to the young Italian starlet, whilst Napoli and AC Milan have also expressed an interest in the Roma man.
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Zaniolo is set for fresh contract talks with Roma in the next week, only supported by the arrival of Gianluca Petrachi as sporting director from Torino.
