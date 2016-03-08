Juventus and Man Utd on alert as Napoli consider mega Man City offer for Koulibaly
19 June at 10:45Premier League giants Manchester United and Serie A giants Juventus have been alerted in their chase for Kalidou Koulibaly, as Manchester City are ready to make a mega offer that Napoli are willing to consider.
Koulibaly has become one of the world's best defenders over the last two seasons and his impressive performances for the partenopei have helped him catch the attention of big clubs, with Man Utd one of them.
Gazzetta dello Sport states that Napoli will be willing to consider an offer from Man City, who are looking to make a bid of around 95 million euros for the Senegalese defender.
Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis feels that this much money would clearly match his valuation for the partenopei star defender and he is of the opinion that his side can use that money to fix other areas of the pitch.
Koulibaly himself is tempted about the idea of working at Man City under Pep Guardiola and that can help the Citizens do a deal ahead of United and Juventus this summer.
