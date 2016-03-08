Juventus and Man Utd target comments on Roma renewal rumours

26 May at 23:30
Nicolo Zaniolo has had a fantastic season for Roma, despite the Giallorossi's failure to qualify for the Champions League. The young midfielder signed for the capital club in the deal that saw Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan sign for Inter Milan. 

Zaniolo has, deservedly, attracted the attention of a number of big clubs with his performances, Manchester United and Juventus said to be interested in the starlet. However, speaking after Roma's 2-1 victory over Parma tonight, Zaniolo cleared things up and spoke of his optimism towards a renewal with Roma.

"​I am very positive about the meeting to be held soon. My agent will talk about this with the club, but I am positive."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.