Juventus and Man Utd target comments on Roma renewal rumours
26 May at 23:30Nicolo Zaniolo has had a fantastic season for Roma, despite the Giallorossi's failure to qualify for the Champions League. The young midfielder signed for the capital club in the deal that saw Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan sign for Inter Milan.
Zaniolo has, deservedly, attracted the attention of a number of big clubs with his performances, Manchester United and Juventus said to be interested in the starlet. However, speaking after Roma's 2-1 victory over Parma tonight, Zaniolo cleared things up and spoke of his optimism towards a renewal with Roma.
"I am very positive about the meeting to be held soon. My agent will talk about this with the club, but I am positive."
