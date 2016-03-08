Juventus and Man Utd target Varane set to stay at Real Madrid

Juventus and Manchester United target Raphael Varane, now looks set to stay at Real Madrid, according to reports from Goal.com today. Zinedine Zidane has reportedly assured the French defender if his importance to Real Madrid, and following the defeat last night against Real Vallecano he said “the positive point of this season finale is that Varane will stay.” This, coupled with the defenders eye-watering €500 million release clause, should put an end to speculation over the defender’s future.



The World Cup winning centre-back is not the only Real Madrid player that Juventus have been knocked back by in recent weeks, with playmaker Isco also having put an end to speculation linking him with a move to the Old Lady recently. It will be a blow to Juventus, and especially Cristiano Ronaldo, who, following the clubs disappointing exit from the Champions League at the hands of Ajax, has demanded the squad be improved for next season.