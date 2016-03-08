Juventus and Man Utd to meet to discuss Martial future
21 June at 15:00Juventus and Manchester United are reportedly set to hold a meeting in the next few days, with Anthony Martial expected to be an issue of discussion.
Martial joined United from Monaco in the summer of 2015 for a fee in the region of 50 million euros. And while he did make an impact in the first season, his prominence has reduced gradually.
IlBianconero report of a possible meeting between United and Juventus in the next few days and Martial is expected to be a hot topic of discussion in it.
Martial's agent has already made it clear that he wants to move away from the club this summer and United are not happy with his attitude.
Tottenham Hotspur too have drawn links with the player and are said to be leading the race to sign him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
