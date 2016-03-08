Juventus and Marcelo, the latest

The saga between Marcelo and Juventus seems set to continue, with La Repubblica today reporting that the Brazilian full back wants to play with Cristiano Ronaldo once more.



Marcelo has long been linked with a move to Juventus, especially when he was dropped from the Real Madrid side by then manager Santiago Solari, but once Zinedine Zidane returned to the European champions, the situation became a little murkier. Zidane has reinstated Marcelo into the first team, and he seems to be keen to keep the Brazilian at the club next season, however with these fresh reports, it seems that Juventus’ pursuit of the full back could still bear fruit.



Unfortunately for Juventus though, the report goes on to say that Marcelo still views Madrid as his home, so it is far from clear, but if Madrid did indicate a willingness to listen to offers for him in the summer, it seems clear that Juventus would be at the front of the queue for him, and that he would be keen to link up with his old teammate again.