Juventus and Milan dealt blow as Brescia will keep Tonali
26 August at 21:15Serie A duo AC Milan and Juventus have been dealt a blow in their chase of Sandro Tonali, who is now set to stay at Brescia this summer.
Tonali was one of Brescia's most important players in his Serie A debut in their league opener in the win over Cagliari yesterday. He was heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.
Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Brescia refused many offers for Tonali. Not just from Italy, but from abroad as well. Even in the last month, Milan and Juventus made enquiries for him.
The clubs had offered Brescia 15 to 20 million euros plus the option of loaning him back to Brescia for a season. But Brescia president rejected all offers as he feels that the club can earn around 40 to 50 million euros from the player next summer.
Leonardo thought about the move and was seriously considering the offer, but Brescia will only deal with the midfielder next summer. And Milan and Juventus would probably still be interested.
