Juventus and Milan meeting over; no green light as of yet
31 July at 18:00According to the latest reports from Sky, the meeting at Casa Milan with AC Milan and Marotta and Paratici from Juventus is over. The meeting was to discuss Gonzalo Higuain, Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Bonucci, and the deal surrounding those three players.
Caldara and Bonucci are thought to be being swapped straight with eachother, whilst Higuain’s move will likely be a loan with an obligation to purchase – amounting to a total of €55 million.
However, Sky are suggesting that there is no green light yet, with an agreement yet to be finalised.
