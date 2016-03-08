Juventus and Milan to face even more competition for Spanish starlet Dani Olmo
12 December at 21:00Juventus and Milan will face competition from yet another top European side for 21-year-old Spanish starlet Dani Olmo, according to a report from Spanish newspaper AS via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Spanish side Atletico Madrid have joined the list of clubs interested in the Spanish trequartista, alongside Barcelona, the Bianconeri and the Rossoneri. The 21-year-old Spaniard, who is contracted to Dinamo Zagreb until 2021, has made 21 appearances across all competitions for the Croatian club so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in the process.
The player seems destined for a move to a bigger club in the upcoming January transfer window, as he looks to impress Spain coach Luis Enrique enough to earn a spot in Spain’s Euro 2020 squad. Dani Olmo initially struggled to make regular appearances for Zagreb at the start of this season, but when given the chance impressed enough to become a first team regular.
Apollo Heyes
