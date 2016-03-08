Juventus and PSG dealt blow as Chelsea prepare new contract for Kante
10 July at 14:45Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly set to hand a new contract to Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain target N'Golo Kante.
Kante has become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League ever since he helped Leicester City win the title in the 2015-16 campaign. He won the title yet again after his move to Chelsea in the summer of 2016.
Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have drawn links with Kante, but Paris United understand that the Blues have offered the midfielder a new contract.
It is said that Chelsea are willing to arm the player and defy the interest of the Parisiens and the Old Lady and they will not let the player go this season.
The Blues have put an offer on the table that is similar to what PSG would have been willing to offer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments