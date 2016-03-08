Juventus and PSG on alert as Barcelona man hands in transfer request

07 June at 17:30
According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Cadena Ser, Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho has handed in a transfer request to the Catalan giants. The former Liverpool midfielder only signed for the club in January of 2018 but is already being touted with a departure.

Cadena Ser suggest that PSG and Juventus are amongst the frontrunners for the Brazilian's signature; whilst Chelsea would also be an apparent option if their transfer ban was lifted. 

Manchester United have also been linked as a potential destination for the Brazilian yet the Red Devils may opt to strengthen other areas of the squad first.

Coutinho has found distance between himself and the Catalan club in recent months, leading speculation to grow that he will be leaving the club.

