Juventus and PSG's negotiations for midfielder swap in January nearing completion
20 December at 14:20Juventus and Paris Saint Germain are continuing their discussions about a potential midfielder swap in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri are keen to send the 25-year-old German midfielder Emre Can to the French capital in exchange for 25-year-old Argentinian midfielder Leandro Paredes. Both players are considered outside of the projects of their respective clubs and so a swap deal makes sense for all parties involved. The chances of the deal being completed in the January transfer window are now incredibly high.
Paredes has made 14 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season, only earning inconsistent playing time in the star-studded squad. On the other hand, Can has only made seven appearances so far this season for the Turin based club, with his biggest issue being his exclusion from Juventus’ Champions League registered player list.
Apollo Heyes
