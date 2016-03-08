Juventus and PSG set for midfielder swap in January
18 December at 15:20Juventus and Paris Saint Germain are considering a player exchange in the upcoming January transfer window, with two midfielders set to swap shirts, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri are ready to send 25-year-old German midfielder Emre Can to France in January, due to his more external role at the club. The player was left of the club’s Champions League player list, a move he was incredibly upset by. Despite being contracted until 2022, he seems destined to be leaving the club in January. Paris Saint Germain, who are keen on him, already have a player in mind to send to Juventus in exchange.
That player is 25-year-old Argentinian midfielder Leandro Paredes. The defensive midfielder has made 13 appearances so far this season for the French club, but the club’s management would consider Can as an upgrade to Paredes. Therefore the swap deal would suit both clubs perfectly.
Apollo Heyes
