Juventus and PSG to compete for French starlet

06 October at 13:15
According to what has been reported by L'Equipe, Juventus and PSG are ready to compete for the signature of Angers starlet Rayan Ait-Nouri. The 18-year-old defender has burst onto the scene as of late and is showing signs of being a potential top defender in the future.

Now, Juventus and PSG are ready to compete for Ait-Nouri's signature, with a possible bidding war to take place as soon as January.

