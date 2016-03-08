Juventus and PSG to compete for French starlet
06 October at 13:15According to what has been reported by L'Equipe, Juventus and PSG are ready to compete for the signature of Angers starlet Rayan Ait-Nouri. The 18-year-old defender has burst onto the scene as of late and is showing signs of being a potential top defender in the future.
Now, Juventus and PSG are ready to compete for Ait-Nouri's signature, with a possible bidding war to take place as soon as January.
