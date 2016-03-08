Juventus and Real Madrid keep up Pogba pursuit; the situation

05 July at 09:30
Paul Pogba's name has dominated headlines so far this summer, with both Real Madrid and Juventus seemingly set on signing the Manchester United midfielder; if they can. 

Pogba nearly departed the Red Devils last summer after a series of disagreements with then head coach Jose Mourinho. However, Mourinho was sacked and replaced by club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it appeared as though Pogba would remain.

However, this did not discourage both Real Madrid and Juventus. Now, with Bruno Fernandes, Sporting Lisbon midfielder, close to a move to Manchester United, speculation is growing that the Manchester club are preparing for the worst and this could, therefore, open the door for the two clubs keen on the Frenchman.

The issue for Juventus, however, is that Real Madrid are ready to offer a super-offer of close to 100 million euros cash plus either Gareth Bale or Toni Kroos to get the deal over the line; with such valuable counterparts not really something that Juventus can afford to give up at this point in time, unless Man Utd appear interested in Argentine forward Paulo Dybala.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.