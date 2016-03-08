Juventus and Real Madrid keep up Pogba pursuit; the situation
05 July at 09:30Paul Pogba's name has dominated headlines so far this summer, with both Real Madrid and Juventus seemingly set on signing the Manchester United midfielder; if they can.
Pogba nearly departed the Red Devils last summer after a series of disagreements with then head coach Jose Mourinho. However, Mourinho was sacked and replaced by club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it appeared as though Pogba would remain.
However, this did not discourage both Real Madrid and Juventus. Now, with Bruno Fernandes, Sporting Lisbon midfielder, close to a move to Manchester United, speculation is growing that the Manchester club are preparing for the worst and this could, therefore, open the door for the two clubs keen on the Frenchman.
The issue for Juventus, however, is that Real Madrid are ready to offer a super-offer of close to 100 million euros cash plus either Gareth Bale or Toni Kroos to get the deal over the line; with such valuable counterparts not really something that Juventus can afford to give up at this point in time, unless Man Utd appear interested in Argentine forward Paulo Dybala.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments