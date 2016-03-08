Juventus and Real Madrid on alert as Pogba hints at departure from Man United
16 June at 12:15Paul Pogba is the transfer market dream for Juventus and Real Madrid. Both teams want to take advantage of the fact that Manchester United failed to qualify to the Champions League and reinforce their teams with the Frenchman's services. And the midfielder seems to open to a move away from the Old Trafford, as confirmed in an interview with Reuters.
"There has been a lot of talk and a lot of thought. I have been in Manchester for three years and I have been very well. There have been some good times and some bad times, as with everyone and everywhere," he said.
"After this season and everything that has happened, with this season being my best, I think, for me, maybe it's a good time to try a new challenge elsewhere. I am thinking about this: to have a new challenge elsewhere," the world champions added.
The 26-year-old had a fantastic season at the Old Trafford, scoring 16 goals and assisting another 11 in 47 matches across all competitions for the Red Devils. If the reports are to be believed, Manchester United would like a figure of around 170 million euros for their star player.
