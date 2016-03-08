Juventus and Real Madrid race to sign Chelsea midfielder Kante
21 March at 11:15Juventus and Real Madrid both look to take advantage of Chelsea's recent struggles and pursue a move for French midfielder Ngolo Kante in the summer. Kante is considered to be Chelsea's best midfielder, as well as one of the best in the world, and if Chelsea do not qualify for the Champions League, the prospect of another year in the Europa League does not excite him all too much.
According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport, as well as Real Madrid, Juventus are keen on signing Chelsea's French midfielder. The motive behind a deal is plain and clear, as Juve look to strengthen their midfield in light of the next season, which promises to offer more of a challenge than this current term.
A stumbling block, however, could be Kante's wage demands; the Frenchman currently earning around €18m at Chelsea - over double what Paulo Dybala earns, who is the second highest earner at the Bianconeri below Cristiano Ronaldo.
